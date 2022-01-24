After the last two years, we are all in need of a well deserved holiday, but when are the school holidays in 2022?

Here are Northern Ireland' s school holiday dates for 2022, including half term, Easter, bank holidays and summer time term dates.

When is Northern Ireland's next half-term?

Northern Ireland's next half-term break will be held from Thursday, February 17, to Friday, February 18, with pupils enjoying a four day weekend.

The Easter holidays are later than usual this year, so pupils will have to wait some time before their next holiday, which isn't until April.

When is Northern Ireland's next bank holiday?

Northern Ireland's next bank holiday is St Patrick's Day, which is on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

When is the Easter holiday in Northern Ireland?

The Easter holidays are a lot later than usual this year, taking place from Thursday, April 14, to Friday, April 22.

The first day back at term is Monday, April 25, 2022.

When are the bank holidays in Northern Ireland in 2022?

There are two bank holidays on Northern Ireland in 2022, which will give us longer weekends.

The May Bank Holiday will be held on Monday, May 2 and give us a three day weekend.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday will be held on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 and give us a four day weekend.

When are the summer holidays in Northern Ireland in 2022?

The summer holidays in Northern Ireland officially begin on Friday, July 1, 2022, with pupils enjoying 8 weeks off to enjoy the summer.

The Autumn term will begin on Thursday, September 1, 2022

You can find out when school holidays fall for the 2022/23 academic year on the Department of Education website here.

Northern Ireland's Spring-Summer 2022 holiday and term dates in full

Spring term

Half term holiday – Thursday, February 17 to Friday, February 18.

St Patrick's Day – Thursday, March 17.

Term ends – Wednesday, April 13.

Easter holidays – Thursday April 14 to Friday, April 22.

Summer term

Term starts – Monday, April 25

Bank holidays – Monday, May 2 (May Day), Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee).

Term ends – Thursday, June 30.