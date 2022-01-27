With international travel restrictions now eased and half term only weeks ago many people are dreaming of some last minute winter sun.

There are plenty of family friendly destinations that are hot in February to choose from.

So, where is hot in February and most importantly, where can I fly to from Belfast International airport?

Cyprus

With an average high temperature of 20°C, Cyprus offers you some of the warmest weather in Europe this February.

This idyllic island, is located off the south coast of Turkey and is known for sandy beaches, adventurous water sports, family-orientated fun and ancient historic ruins including a Roman theatre.

Jet2 flies to Cyprus' capital city Paphos from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights on Jet2's website here.

Madeira

Affectionately known as the, 'Garden of the Atlantic,' Madeira is made up an archipelago of four islands off the Northwest coast of Africa.

Thanks to its location, Madeira enjoys a summer climate, all year round, with highs of up to 18°C in February.

The island boasts plenty of beaches and the capital city of Funchal features quaint streets, a busy nightlife and the island's famous street toboggans - the best way to get around!

Jet2 flies to Madeira's capital city Valletta from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights on Jet2's website here.

Cancun, Mexico

If you're after winter sun and pristine beaches then Cancun is the destination for you.

Set in Mexico's Maya Riviera, explore Mayan Ruins, relax on the beach or try your hand at some water activities.

Thanks to its location Cancun offers warm temperatures all year round, with highs of up to 28°C in February.

You can find out more about flights to Cancun here.

Malta

The ideal destination for a relaxed holiday, Malta enjoys highs of 16°C in February, making it just right for exploring the many sites it has to offer.

Benefiting from being located in the Mediterranean Sea, Malta enjoys the warmest water sea temperatures in Europe, whilst the city of Valletta boasts the Grand Harbour and a striking waterfront that is the ideal place to while away an evening people watching.

Ryanair flies to Malta's capital city Valletta from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights on Ryanair's website here.

Varadero, Cuba

Varadero is one of Cuba's most popular resort destinations and is known for its incredible sandy beaches and warm, crystal blue water.

Cuba has plenty to offer from its old world charm to salsa dancing and has a warm Caribbean climate and you can enjoy highs of 28°C in February.

You can find out more about flights to Cuba from Belfast International Airport here.

Lanzarote

Known for its otherworldly appearance, Lanzarote boasts year round sunshine and a warm, mild climate, whatever the time of year.

An ideal choice for families, Lanzarote has over 100 beaches to choose from and is home to three waterparks.

In February you can expect highs of 26°C, making it the ideal escape from cold February mornings.

You can fly to Lanzarote with Ryanair or Jet2 from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights here.

Alicante, Spain

A firm favourite, Alicante, known as the ‘City of the Sun’, offers warm weather and great beaches, only a few hours away from Northern Ireland.

In February you can expect highs of a respectable 18°C, making it just right for exploring and lounging on the beach.

You can fly to Alicante, Spain, with EasyJet, Jet2, TUI or Ryanair from Belfast International Airport.

Orlando, USA

Orlando, Florida is the ideal destination for families wanting to enjoy some winter sun and take in the sights of Walt Disney World® Resort.

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has lots of celebrations and events lined up for your little ones.

You can expect highs of 24°C, which make it ideal for exploring the parks.

You can fly to Orlando with Virgin Atlantic from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights here.