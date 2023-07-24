Rhodes wildfires: The Consumer Council has said your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday

News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Greece wildfires: Information from the Consumer Council on consumers rights for travellers

The Consumer Council has said if you are impacted by the wildfires in Greece, it is your airline’s responsibility to keep you up to date about any changes to your travel arrangements.
By Helen McGurk
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Everything you need to know about your consumer rights if you are affected the wildfires in RhodesEverything you need to know about your consumer rights if you are affected the wildfires in Rhodes
Everything you need to know about your consumer rights if you are affected the wildfires in Rhodes

Richard Williams, head of Transport, said: “Airlines have announced different plans for the coming days. Some airlines are cancelling flights, and some flights are going ahead. You should check regularly with your airline on what their plans are.

The Consumer Council said if you have booked a holiday and something goes wrong, your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you booked flights separately and your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight. These are your rights under EU Regulation 261 and apply even if you are stranded in another country. You are not automatically entitled to a refund from your airline if you choose not to travel but the flight has not been cancelled by the airline.

Rhodes wildfires: The Consumer Council has said your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holidayRhodes wildfires: The Consumer Council has said your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday
Rhodes wildfires: The Consumer Council has said your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday
Most Popular

If you have booked a package holiday, your rights are protected under the Package Travel Regulations.

“Under these regulations, if any element of your package holiday is cancelled or significantly changed, then you have the right to request a full refund of any payments made towards your holiday,” said Mr Williams.

"However, if your package holiday is not cancelled but you decide that you don’t want to go, it’s unlikely that you’ll be entitled to a refund unless the holiday has significantly changed (examples of significant changes include a different location, different hotel, or different facilities).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you're worried about travelling, you should talk to your travel company and ask if you can postpone or book an alternative holiday.

Travel Insurance: Check the terms and conditions of your travel insurance to see what you are covered for. Normally a travel insurance policy will not cover you if you wish to cancel your flight or holiday unless the UK Government has issued advice against traveling to a particular country. So far the UK government has not done this regarding the wildfires in Greece.”

You can find out detailed information about what you are entitled to if your flight is cancelled at https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/rights-and-advice/travel/air-travel ,contact the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022 or email [email protected]

Read More
Read more:

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/people/northern-ireland-woman-told-took-pack-a-bag-and-go-as-wildfire-sweeps-across-rhodes-4228969

Related topics:GreeceUK Government