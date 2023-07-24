Everything you need to know about your consumer rights if you are affected the wildfires in Rhodes

Richard Williams, head of Transport, said: “Airlines have announced different plans for the coming days. Some airlines are cancelling flights, and some flights are going ahead. You should check regularly with your airline on what their plans are.

The Consumer Council said if you have booked a holiday and something goes wrong, your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday.

“If you booked flights separately and your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight. These are your rights under EU Regulation 261 and apply even if you are stranded in another country. You are not automatically entitled to a refund from your airline if you choose not to travel but the flight has not been cancelled by the airline.

Rhodes wildfires: The Consumer Council has said your consumer rights depend on how you booked your holiday

If you have booked a package holiday, your rights are protected under the Package Travel Regulations.

“Under these regulations, if any element of your package holiday is cancelled or significantly changed, then you have the right to request a full refund of any payments made towards your holiday,” said Mr Williams.

"However, if your package holiday is not cancelled but you decide that you don’t want to go, it’s unlikely that you’ll be entitled to a refund unless the holiday has significantly changed (examples of significant changes include a different location, different hotel, or different facilities).”

If you're worried about travelling, you should talk to your travel company and ask if you can postpone or book an alternative holiday.

Travel Insurance: Check the terms and conditions of your travel insurance to see what you are covered for. Normally a travel insurance policy will not cover you if you wish to cancel your flight or holiday unless the UK Government has issued advice against traveling to a particular country. So far the UK government has not done this regarding the wildfires in Greece.”