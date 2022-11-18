The best bargain Christmas markets to visit this winter

A horse-drawn carriage at the Krakow market.

This year, we’ll all be pulling our belts a little tighter, but that doesn’t mean missing out on a Christmas market getaway.

From spinning around ice rinks to perusing nativity scenes in a horse-drawn cart, these festive trips promise a fun, thrilling and novel shopping experience, without breaking the bank.

Toulouse, France

Christmas market in Toulouse

When: November 25 to December 25

The pink city dazzles in a multitude of multi-coloured lights at Christmas, when the city’s annual market is held in Capitole square.

The townhall provides a backdrop for a Christmas village and chalets with more then 100 stallholders, selling local crafts, regional foods, pottery, jewellery, candles, clothing and leather goods.

In between bouts of shopping, skate on a 200sq metre ice rink (£4 for 45 minutes, skate hire included), and warm up with local dish aligot aveyronnais, a cheese and potato puree with garlic.

How: The four-star Le Grand Balcon Hotel (grandbalconhotel.com) is located close to the Place du Capitole, and offers a great breakfast buffet with modern rooms.

Doubles from £95 per night with breakfast.

Eurostar (eurostar.com) from London St Pancras to Toulouse Matabiau via Paris with one-way tickets available from £72.

Salzburg, Austria

When: Various dates in November and December

Multiple markets are held in villages on the shores of Wolfgangsee, in Austria’s Lake District. Each is distinctive: in St Gilgen, the theme is Baroque-style art; in St Wolfgang there’s a focus on lanterns; while Strobl takes great pride in its old-fashioned stalls with wooden roof tiles.

To make the trip a real Christmas cracker, head to Salzburg’s famous market, which is less than an hour’s bus ride away.

But save some time to go snowshoeing, tobogganing or on horse-drawn sleigh rides.

How: The four-star Hotel Seerose has charming views across Lake Fuschl. Inntravel (inntravel.co.uk) offers three nights’ half board from £585pp (two sharing) including flights and transfers.

Stratford, UK

When: December 8 to 11

Harking back to an historical era of grand banquets and elegant attire, Stratford’s award-winning Victorian-themed market provides visitors with an opportunity to feel like a character in a Charles Dickens novel.

Decked out in fine costumes, traders sell gifts and seasonal produce, while a stage in Henley Street also hosts a programme of festive performances.

A novel way to experience the event is on a canal boat, travelling on a six-hour cruise from Drifters’ canal boat hire base on the Stratford Canal at Wootton Wawen, to moorings in Bancroft Basin in the centre of Stratford upon Avon.

All boats are fitted with hot water and stoves to keep warm.

How: The 48ft Teddington narrowboat (sleeps four) is available for a four-day weekend break for £572.

Fuel charge is based on use, approximately £15-£20 per day. Visit drifters.co.uk.

Krakow, Poland

When: November 25 to December 26

Spread across the Rynek Glowny central square, Krakow’s Christmas market is the oldest in Poland. If you’ve never tasted pierogi (a type of fried dumpling) before, this is the place to do it – along with sweet treats such as colourfully decorated piernik gingerbreads.

Clasp a mug of warming grzane (mulled wine) while browsing for handmade decorations and toys, then take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the city to see the Krakow Szopki, a collection of miniature nativity scenes displayed in windows.

How: The Metropolitan Boutique Hotel (hotelmetropolitan.pl) occupies a renovated 19th century building, perfectly placed between the Old Town Square and the trendy Kazimierz district.

Doubles from £53 per night with breakfast. WizzAir (wizzair.com) flies from London Luton to Krakow from £26.

Lisbon, Portugal

When: November 18 to January 6

It’s not the obvious choice for mistletoe and snowflakes, but Portugal’s lively capital is ideal for a festive shopping break in milder temperatures.

Wooden chalets are dotted around Rossio Square selling gifts and Portuguese seasonal treats, including salt cod, rabanadas (similar to French toast), porco preto (black pig) sandwiches, dried fruit and mulled wine.

A Christmas train provides entertainment for kids, although even bigger rides can be found at Wonderland Lisboa in Parque Eduardo VII, which features a Ferris wheel, ice rink, carousel and trampolines, as well as stalls selling handicrafts, jewellery and local produce.

How: Find Avani Avenida Liberdade (avanihotels.com/en/lisbon) on Lisbon’s main shopping street, within walking distance of both fairs.

Doubles from £82 per night with breakfast.

Guests can also use the rooftop sky bar at sister hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade next door, which offers great views of Lisbon.