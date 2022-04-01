Faithlegg House in Waterford is offering a Step into Spring package

Co Waterford: Faithlegg (pictured) ia offering the Spring in your Step package, which includes dinner on both evenings in the Roseville Room Restaurant and breakfast each morning, plus a daily courtesy coach into Waterford, complimentary walking tour of Viking Triangle and admission to 4 award-winning museums, admission into the Lafcadio Hearne Japanese Gardens, Faithlegg Golf Clinic with the club’s pro, aqua aerobics and complimentary tea or coffee at the hotel’s Busy Bean coffee dock. Prices start from €390 For more information visit www.faithlegg.com

PORTUGAL: Balaia Sol Holiday Club, 3 star, Albufeira ,SC, 5 nights from £359pps, April 6, from Belfast International. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Hotel Yalcin, 2 star+, Dalaman, B&B, 7 nights from £349pps May 23, from Belfast International. To book visit: tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star HM Jaime III Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 15. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BELFAST: Girlie Getaway, Fitzwilliam Hotel, includes Afternoon Tea Experience, with a glass of prosecco. Includes an overnight in an Executive Guest Bedroom and a hearty breakfast the next morning. Costs from £175pp, from March 31-June 30. To book or for more information visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com.