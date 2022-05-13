The Westin Hotel, Dublin, is offering a Stay for Tea overnight experience

DUBLIN: Westin Hotel (pictured), Stay for Tea overnight experience, with full Irish breakfast and locally inspired ‘Secrets of Dublin’ Afternoon Tea for two in the Atrium Lounge, from €578 per night for two people sharing. For more details and bookings please contact: E: [email protected] or T: +353 1 645 1000 www.thewestinhoteldublin.com.

RHODES: Hippocampus Hotel 2 star, Ixia, RO, 7 nights from £419pps, from Belfast International, May 25. To book visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: Mariners Club 2 star+, Alcudia, SC, 7 nights from £359pps, from Belfast International, May 26. To book visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 5 star Hospes Amerigo, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 24. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GALWAY: Enjoy a hobby holiday, improve your swimming technique or advance your skills with Noel Barrett, manager of Energize Fitness & Leisure at The Galmont & Spa. 0vernight stay, breakfast and dinner, including a 30 minute swim lesson from €335 per room. Visit: www.galmont.com