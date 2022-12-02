Enjoy a break at Corick House Hotel, Co Tyrone

CO TYRONE: Corick House Hotel and Spa (4*), Clogher. From £170 per person sharing, treat yourself this Christmas with an overnight stay, three-course evening meal, 45-minute spa treatment, 60 minutes serenity suite and full Irish breakfast. Offer valid until January 31, 2023. Visit https://www.corickcountryhouse.com/

FLORIDA: Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista, 3 Star, Lake Buena Vista, RO, 14 nights from £1,279pps, £3,429 (2+1), £4,269 (2+2, from Belfast International, June 22, 2023.Book online here or visit your local TUI store in Northern Ireland. *T&Cs apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO ARMAGH: Step into a world of fantasy and myth with this two-night offer at Armagh City Hotel (3*) with two exceptional experiences starting from £325 per couple. Go behind the scenes of the making of Game of Thrones at the world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Walk in the footsteps of warriors, exploring myths surrounding the ancient city of Armagh at the archaeological site, The Navan Centre and Fort. Offer based on two adults; family options are available. Offer valid until end of April 2023. Visit https://www.armaghcityhotel.com/

CO FERMANAGH: Enjoy a magical two-night Christmas retreat on December 24 and 25 at the Lough Erne Resort (5*) from £680 per person sharing. Includes a five-course Christmas dinner in The Catalina, breakfast each morning, traditional festive treats, and children can enjoy a bedtime story read by Mrs Claus on Christmas Eve before opening presents on Christmas morning. Visit https://www.lougherneresort.com/

GRAN CANARIA: Puerto Rico, 3 star Riosol Hotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.