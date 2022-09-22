The clock is really ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in Belfast who has just a month left to claim an amazing EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1,000,000.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on April 26, 2022.

The missing ticket was bought in Belfast and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was XFGV 45262.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until October 23, 2022 to claim their prize – so double check your last lottery ticket – could you be the lucky winner now able to head off to the Maldives, forget work and quaff champagne instead?

This is surely the cue you need to stop everything you are doing and check wallets, purses, down the back of the sofa, in forgotten pockets and handbags, in glove boxes or under the bed, or who knows where else, to find that piece of paper with the all-important digits that could take you from rags to riches in an instant.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.

“Players can also check their tickets online via the website. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim now

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK, and there are many of these in Northern Ireland across the arts, in sport and with a significant amount going towards charity work that has vital and far ranging benefits.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket – so double and triple check your last ticket and its digits now if you purchased one in Belfast, because your life could be set to be dramatically transformed overnight, with your money worries evaporated in an instant in a climate where so many are struggling with the cost of living.