Wedding dress worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales is most popular bridal gown of all time
Of the top five most Googled wedding dresses, three were worn by royal brides, according to one survey
Celebrity weddings are often the biggest event of the year, capturing the attention of the public.
To find out which dresses are being talked about, researchers have conducted a study that reveals the most popular wedding dresses of the last century.
Fashion experts at Boohoo used a list of influential married celebrities from 1923-2023 and used Google search data to find how many people in the UK were searching for each dress per month.
Catherine, Princess of Wales – 9,300 average searches per month
The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was one of the biggest events of the 2010’s.
This royal wedding saw Kate wearing a dress by by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen and search interest in the term ‘wedding dress’ exploded to 900% more than the average at the time.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – 8,100 average searches per month
Seven years after the Prince and Princess of Wales were married, Britons tuned in to see another royal wedding.
This time it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duchess wore a dress by fashion house Givenchy and chose a simpler cut that would allow her to move around more comfortably.
In 2018, this event saw search interest increase by 614%.
Diana, Princess of Wales – 3,900 average searches per month
Princess Diana’s wedding dress is the only one in the top ten to have debuted before the new millennium.
Diana’s dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and had so much fabric that it had to be folded around her in the royal coach.
Nicola Peltz – 3,700 average searches per month
This dress caused search interest to jump by 194%, the largest rise in 2022.
Peltz wore a Valentino gown during the spring ceremony where she wed Brooklyn Beckham.
Kourtney Kardashian – 3,300 average searches per month
Kourtney’s satin corset mini dress caused searches for ‘wedding dress’ to rise 167% above the average in 2022. Her dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony that saw Kourtney wed Travis Barker from Blink 182.