Lila and Bethany at Disneyland posing with character Joy from Inside Out. The Glengormley sisters, who both live with vision impairment as a result of the rare genetic disorder, Stickler Syndrome, are looking forward to their accessible letters from Santa

​A Co Antrim mum-of-two has praised RNIB (the Royal National Institute of Blind People) for helping Santa send accessible letters to children with a vision impairment.

​Deborah Jackson lives with her husband and two daughters Lila and Bethany in Glengormley. Bethany aged five and Lila aged eight both live with vision impairment as a result of the rare genetic disorder, Stickler Syndrome. Both girls attend Jordanstown School and are very excited for Christmas.

“For us, when something like a letter from Santa is made accessible it means a lot more than you might think,” said Deborah.

“It means our girls don’t have to feel like they’re different to other children and that’s important.

“It’s really important that the kids don’t feel anxiety about why they can’t read the same material at the same time in the way that fully sighted kids might do. I’m happy that my two are confident and content and that’s a result of not having to fight for everything to be made accessible to them.”

Deborah added:“Bethany and Lila are very excited for Christmas and there’s serious thought been given to what’s going in their letters to Santa.

"Bethany has asked for a Spider Man skateboard and a Bluey aeroplane. We’re just back from a holiday to Disney so Lila wants some Disney items, a Loom Band kit, and dangly earrings.

“In school, they receive all their reading and learning material in large print and it isn’t a low quality photocopy - it’s the real book. It’s great that initiatives like this means that they too can get that magic feeling to receive a letter from Santa that they can sit and read themselves. It doesn’t have to be read for them. It’s about being included and it’s about enjoying Christmas as they should.”

Each year the sight loss charity team up with Santa and send out letters in Braille, large print, audio, and email, a beautiful way to ensure that every child gets to feel the wonder and magic of Christmas by receiving a personalised letter from Santa in a reading format especially for them.

This special Santa service has grown in popularity year on year and last Christmas the RNIB elves were thrilled to send 1,604 letters from Santa to children all across the UK.

If you know a child with a vision impairment who would love to receive a letter from Santa, they can write to him at: Santa Claus, RNIB, Northminster House, Northminster, Peterborough, PE1 1YN.

You can also request letters online at www.rnib.org.uk/santa.

Just be sure to send postal letters and online requests by Sunday 1 December.