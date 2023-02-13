Tributes have literally flooded social media after his passing.

A funeral service for Aidan Walsh, a popular teacher and father-of-two will be held in Saint Comgalls Church in Antrim on February 15 at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on funeral times says that Mr Walsh died suddenly on February 10.

He is described as the ‘beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Cian and Caitlin’.

It adds that he will be buried after Requiem Mass in Belmont Cemetery in Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school at which he worked, St Patrick's College, Ballymena posted news of his passing on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we share this news,” they wrote.

"Our cherished friend and colleague Aidan Walsh passed away on Friday 1Oth February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This news has come as a great shock to all of us at St. Patrick’s where Aidan taught for over 12 years.

"Aidan will be greatly missed within St. Patrick’s and the whole school community.

"We were blessed to have had Aidan in our lives.

Aidan Walsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aidan's wife and family. May he Rest In Peace.”

Today at noon a prayer service is being held for the popular teacher.

A post from Saint Patrick’s College says: “There will be a prayer service for Mr Aidan Walsh, led by Fr McGinnity, in the school gym at 12 noon today for anyone who would like to attend.”

All Saints Youth Club, Ballymena saidL: “All Saints Youth Club send their sympathy, condolences and love to the family and friends of Mr Aidan Walsh,” in an online post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Patrick's College

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the staff and the pupils of St Patricks College at this very sad time.

"We would like to open up the club on Monday night for any past and present senior members who would like to come and chat.

"Food will be provided. 6.30pm-8.30pm. (Please note inclusion will not run on Monday this week)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Always remember, we are only a message away. If you need to phone one of us for a chat, that is okay too. We are here for you all.”

Another message of condolences from All Saints GAC posted online today says: “It has been with a sense of deep shock and immense sadness that we learned of the death of our former player Aidan Walsh on Friday.”

They add: “His hard work and positive mental attitude were a great example to all of his team mates.

“Playing in All Saints teams alongside his brothers Fintan and Tiernan these were extremely proud days for his mother Maria and father Michael who rarely missed a game supporting on the sideline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A great man, talented player and beloved teammate who never missed a training session, complained, or challenged a manager or referee.

"He had a love for the game, his team mates and All Saints GAC.

"The deepest sympathies of all at All Saints go to his wife Anne, his children Cain and Caitlin, his mother and father Michael and Maria and his siblings Tiernan, Fintan and Aisling.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Basketball Club said: “Ballymena Basketball Club is deeply saddened to hear the news that Aidan Walsh has passed away.

"Aidan taught a lot of players at the club at St Patrick’s College as well as playing Gaelic with a few of us.

" We have nothing but good things to say about Aidan as a teammate, teacher and friend.

"Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also no social media tributes have been paid by other schools in Ballymena.

Slemish College said: “We are so saddened to hear of the news of the sudden passing of Aidan Walsh, a teacher at St Patrick's College, Ballymena.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and whole school community at this difficult time.”

Saint Louis said: “St Louis Grammar School deeply regret the sudden passing of our former pupil Aidan Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We extend our sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. May he Rest In Peace (R.I.P)”

Messages of sympathy from pupils far outweigh any others.