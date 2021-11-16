Air Ambulance called out after 999 incident involving child

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.35am today following reports of an incident in the Drumbroneth area.

The NI Ambulance Service sent one Emergency crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance were also tasked to the incident.

After circling Dromore for a few minutes the Air Ambulance landed in the tennis courts of First Dromore Presbyterian Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance landed on the tennis courts of First Dromore Presbyterian Church in Dromore County Down today.

However, following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children by regular ambulance.

MORE NEWS

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry