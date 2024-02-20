Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI statement added: “This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details.”

And in a sombre post Community Rescue Service Belfast District said: “UPDATE TO OUR ANTRIM SEARCH

"As many of you may be aware CRS volunteers have been tasked to the Antrim area every day, working closely with our colleagues from Lough Neagh Rescue in the search for a person missing since 17th December.

"Searches were conducted each day for 51 days in our endeavours to bring the person home. We told the family we would bring him home.”

Sean McCarry, a regional commander for the Community Rescue Service, said: “It took us 51 days to recover him which isn’t unusual, although longer than some.

"Lough Neagh is a massive body of water and there was extensive searching done there.

"In the end we did a water modelling to work out where we thought he should be and we found him within 400 metres of that and on the date we expected".

Mr McCarry said that Lough Neagh Rescue searched, the PSNI searched and the PSNI helicopter searched but “it would only happen with the right conditions”.

"Bodies have to come to surface first and then we have to work out where they will be found given the wind conditions,” he added.

"When people go missing it depends on what they are wearing, the temperature of the water and what season it is as well as how heavy the person is.

"We worked out that Alan could be found sometime around last weekend, so we started an intensive search for him on Saturday morning – and we had him found by lunchtime.

"He was found 7 or 8 miles from Antrim”.

On social media on Monday, the Community Rescue Service posted: “Yesterday (Sunday) CRS conducted extensive searches in the Antrim area and along the shoreline of Lough Neagh.

"We regret to inform you that in the early afternoon a CRS team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the missing person at this sad time.”

Last year an appeal on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media page said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday 17th of December at approximately 11pm.

"Alan is 33 and would be from the Antrim area.

"If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please get in touch on either 101 or 999 quoting serial 1781 if the 19/12/23”.

A message added by the Facebook page set up to assist in finding Alan – Bring Alan Home – this afternoon posted: “Thank you to everyone who messaged, shared, helped us look for Alan over the past 9 weeks.

"Obviously not the outcome anyone wanted.

"Pamela will continue to be supported by family and close friends”.

Messages posted on the page reveal the true heartbreak of friends and those who searched for Alan.

