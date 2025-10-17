​Alastair’s Bramley sauce from Portrush a gourmet hit in the ‘Big Apple’

By Sam Butler
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
New deal in the US with gourmet food store for Irish Black Butter’s Alastair Bellplaceholder image
New deal in the US with gourmet food store for Irish Black Butter’s Alastair Bell
​Customers at the top destination in New York for gourmet and artisan foods are now able to enjoy a unique and award-winning sweet/savoury preserve from Portrush in Co Antrim.

Irish Black Butter, a hugely successful spread that’s made from Armagh bramley apples and spices, is now available in the US from the influential Chelsea Market Baskets in Manhattan, one of New York’s most important food stores that also provides a popular hampers packed with artisan products from around the world.

Most Popular

As well as featuring in the shop, Irish Back Butter will be included in premium hampers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alastair Bell, the owner and founder of Irish Black Butter in 2017, is understandably “thrilled by this important export deal”.

Export success for Irish Black Butter in Manhattanplaceholder image
Export success for Irish Black Butter in Manhattan

“It was fantastic to connect with the team in New York and see our award-winning preserve proudly represented in such an iconic location,” continues Alastair.

“The deal is the outcome of many months building contacts in key US centres such as New York, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Nashville, networking which is leading to significant business.

"I set out to promote Irish Black Butter as a new taste of Ireland and it’s working. It’s been hard work, of course, and has required a substantial invest in my time and other resources from my small business.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers in the US, especially from New York city and state can visit the Chelsea Market store or order online.

Irish Black Butter in the Chelsea Market Baskets store in New York’s Manhattanplaceholder image
Irish Black Butter in the Chelsea Market Baskets store in New York’s Manhattan

“The product is now regarded as a versatile taste of Ireland that’s perfect for pairing with cheeses and charcuterie; glazing meats; adding depth to sauces; and spreading on toast, pastries, or desserts including ice cream,” adds Alastair.

He’s also created a salted caramel sauce with Irish Black Butter.

Founded in 1993, Chelsea Market Baskets is passionate about specialty and innovative foods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner David Porat searches the world for original products that are “distinctly high quality, fresh, unique, and have a certain indescribable charm”. It aims to satisfy sophisticated tastes with its global offerings.

Related topics:Alastair BellNew YorkPortrushBramley
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice