Another appeal launched to locate missing Alastair Adair - last seen 10 days ago

Alastair was last seen in the vicinity of Crumlin Road, Belfast on April 4, 2022.

He is described as being a heavy build, approximately 6ft tall and was last seen wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms and black jacket.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Alastair please contact police on 101 and quote serial 1232 of 12/4/22.

