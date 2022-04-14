Another appeal launched to locate missing Alastair Adair - last seen 10 days ago

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing person Alastair Adair.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:13 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:24 am

Alastair was last seen in the vicinity of Crumlin Road, Belfast on April 4, 2022.

He is described as being a heavy build, approximately 6ft tall and was last seen wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms and black jacket.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Alastair please contact police on 101 and quote serial 1232 of 12/4/22.

Mr Adair was reported missing before on the Police North Belfast Facebook page.

PoliceBelfastFacebook