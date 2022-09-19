Appeal for help to locate missing Orla Judge
Police are appealing for the public to assist them in locating missing Orla Judge.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:28 am
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:31 am
Orla, from the Kircubbin area in Co Down, is 29-years-old.
She is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and slim with long red hair, blue/grey eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
Anyonr who has seen Orla or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting serial 653 of 18.9.22.