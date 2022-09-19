News you can trust since 1737
Appeal for help to locate missing Orla Judge

Police are appealing for the public to assist them in locating missing Orla Judge.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:28 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:31 am

Orla, from the Kircubbin area in Co Down, is 29-years-old.

She is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and slim with long red hair, blue/grey eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

Anyonr who has seen Orla or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting serial 653 of 18.9.22.

