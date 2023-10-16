Appeal to find missing 21-year-old Lee Johnston last seen on October 7
Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Lee Johnston.
A post on Police Mid Ulster says that the 21-year-old is missing from the Ballymena area.
The post adds that Lee was last seen in Mullagh park in Maghera on the evening of Saturday the 7th of October at approximately 4pm.
Lee is described as being 5 ft 9 ins tall and slim with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call 101 reference 1782 13/10/2023.