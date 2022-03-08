Appeal to find missing woman wearing 'grey padded coat and pink pyjamas'
Police are appealing for help in finding missing 26-year-old Rachel Cochrane.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:58 am
"When last seen she was wearing a grey padded coat and pink pyjamas - she is around 5ft 6inches in height."
The post adds: "If you see her - or if you know where she is, pick up the phone and get in touch.
"999 in an emergency and 101 at all other times.
"Police incident number 1717 07/03/22."