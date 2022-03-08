Appeal to find missing woman wearing 'grey padded coat and pink pyjamas'

Police are appealing for help in finding missing 26-year-old Rachel Cochrane.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:57 am
A post on PSNI Facebook says: "She has been reported as missing - we need your help to find her.

"When last seen she was wearing a grey padded coat and pink pyjamas - she is around 5ft 6inches in height."

The post adds: "If you see her - or if you know where she is, pick up the phone and get in touch.

Missing Rachel Cochrane - PSNI image

"999 in an emergency and 101 at all other times.

"Police incident number 1717 07/03/22."

