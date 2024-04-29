Appeal to locate missing Mark Cague who is wearing a hat with “Brooklyn” printed on it, a red backpack and walking with a crutch and a limp
A male matching Marks description has been sighted boarding a train in Lanyon Place Station on the 15th February 2024.
But it is not known where this male has disembarked.
Mark is from Dundalk.Mark is described as being 5ft 7inches tall, 14st in weight, with Grey Hair and Brown Eyes.
He was last seen wearing black trousers with a black jacket and black shoes and a hat with “Brooklyn” printed on it.
He may also be carrying a red backpack and walking with a crutch and/or a limp.If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mark, please contact the PSNI on 101 and quote reference number 683 of 26/04/24, or Dundalk Garda Station on +353 42 938 8400.
