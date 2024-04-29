Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A male matching Marks description has been sighted boarding a train in Lanyon Place Station on the 15th February 2024.

But it is not known where this male has disembarked.

Mark is from Dundalk.Mark is described as being 5ft 7inches tall, 14st in weight, with Grey Hair and Brown Eyes.

He was last seen wearing black trousers with a black jacket and black shoes and a hat with “Brooklyn” printed on it.