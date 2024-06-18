Belfast Zoo reveals birth of a new Southern Pudu - known as the “world’s smallest deer" which is born with its eyes open and able to stand
The baby has yet to be named but, according to Belfast Zoo, both she and mum are thriving.
And this young fawn has certainly captured the hearts of all the staff.
This new addition now means the zoo now has a family of three Southern Pudus for visitors to view.
Dad was born in Belfast Zoo in May 2020 and Mum came from Chester Zoo in June 2023.
Pudu, also known as the “world’s smallest deer,” is a fascinating creature that captivates animal enthusiasts with its pint-sized charm.
A female typically bears one fawn every year after gestation of about seven months.
Young are born with their eyes open, and able to stand once born. The female cares for her offspring entirely on her own.
Fawns are weaned when they are 2 months old and reach full size at 3 months.
They may remain with their mother for 8 to 12 months.
Pudu fawns have distinctive flecks of white fur on their backs to help with their camouflage.
These fade as they get older.
Pudu, the smallest deer species, are expert jumpers, swimmers, and experts at camouflage making them fascinating creatures in the animal kingdom.
Like other deer species, Pudu use vocalizations to communicate with each other. However,
their calls are distinct and sound more like high-pitched whistles or barks.
These vocalizations are often used to establish territory, signal danger, or during mating rituals.
Southern pudus are native to rainforest areas in southern Chile and south-western Argentina where they’re listed as near threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), meaning the species could face an uncertain future.
Conservationists believe the number of pudus in the wild has declined rapidly in recent decades, largely due to loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.
Zoo Manager, Alyn Cairns said “We are absolutely delighted with our new arrival, she is a very welcome addition, we are also very pleased that mum and dad paired so quickly
"The Pudu, like many species are facing serious conservation problems due to habitat loss
"We hope to welcome more additions to our Pudu family to help ensure a healthy, self-sustaining population of the species.”
