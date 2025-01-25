Ben Lowry: The minor tragedy of a grand old tree coming down in a storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It is almost 40 years since the Great Storm of 1987 in which six oak trees were felled in Sevenoaks, Kent.

The trees were the very reason the town was called Sevenoaks. There had, in fact, been oak trees there for centuries, and they were replaced at times. That is what happens with grand old trees. They ultimately die or for some other reason are toppled. Even so, it is a minor tragedy when it happens.

On the front page you will see a picture of Stephen Sinclair that I took outside his home in Cyprus Avenue, east Belfast. He was admirably philosophical about the damage to his lawn, and seemingly minor damage to a car belonging to one of his children and a painter.

Stephen Sinclair, owner of a house in Cyprus Avenue that was almost damaged by a falling tree, poses in front of the aftermath of the dramatic fall caused by Storm Eowyn. Pic by Ben Lowry January 24 2025

"No-one was hurt,” he laughed.

It is human life that matters above all in such dangerous situations. At the same time, however, Cyprus Avenue and indeed Adelaide Park in south Belfast, which also lost trees yesterday, are among a tiny number of residential streets that are lined by large, glorious trees. Often the trees have stood for more than a century. They are either replaced by lesser trees, or trees that will take decades to match the older ones.

Accidents are part of life. Even so, given that we simply do not make roads of finely designed homes lined by magnificent trees, it is very sad indeed when the trees come down – particularly if they do so by human hand, as opposed to by act of God.