‘Black Santa’ charity provides help for hundreds of groups

Dean Stephen Forde

Representatives of the various charities came together at a cathedral ‘Good Samaritan’ service last Sunday. They were welcomed by the cathedral Dean the Rev Stephen Forde.

“The service is a celebration of everything that you, and the charities you represent,” said Dean Forde. “The covid pandemic has been devastating for your ability to raise funds, and it has also meant that the demands which you are each called to answer have risen dramatically.”

The ‘Black Santa’ charity tradition began in 1976 on the steps of St Anne’s cathedral, on the inspiration of the then dean the Rev Samuel Crooks and it has been carried on every year by successive deans.

Dean Forde said the recent Christmas collection had exceeded all expectations in a year of pandemic restrictions, with many of the cathedral events cancelled. “Without the amazing generosity of the people of Belfast and across the province, there would be no ‘Good Samaritans’ service and there would not be £150,000 to give away.”