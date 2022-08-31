Book of condolence opened for ‘very bubbly outgoing’ teenage boys who drowned at Lough Enagh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A book of condolence has opened for tragic Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian who died in a swimming tradedy. The boys, who were from the city’s Indian Keralan community, died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough, on Monday evening.

The book of condolence opens at 4pm today to the public at the Guildhall - but it can also be signed online.

The boys were pupils at St Columb’s College and had received their GCSE results last week.

Lilian Seenoi Barr, of the North West Migrant Forum, said they were “very bubbly, outgoing boys”.

“They were very intelligent, focused young men who had amazing dreams so this is just heartbreaking for every single one of us,” she said.

The boys also played for Newbuildings Cricket Club.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said members were absolutely heartbroken.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

“Two of the most well mannered and lovely people who it was an absolute pleasure to have in our U15s last season,” the club said.

Police said enquiries were ongoing but at this stage, it appeared to be a tragic drowning incident.

In a post on social media, Keralaasso Derry said they were ‘extremely heartbroken with the devastating tragedy with the loss of our two youngsters, Mr Reuven Simon and Mr Joseph Sebastian, happened in Enagh Lough yesterday.

Lough Enagh

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all our families and friends at this difficult time!”

Kumon Foyle Study Centre shared the post and added: ‘Knowing that these 2 young boys were my students in their primary years, it’s come as such shocking news to learn about the terrible loss. Utterly devastating incident that was totally uncalled for.

“The heartbroken families and the wider community will be in our prayers. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to all of them.”

The NW Migrants Forum also issued a post expressing sympathy.

Air ambulance

"Our deepest condolences to the families of these two boys who lost their lives last night at the tragic incident at Enagh Lough.

"We know both families and can only imagine the incalculable pain they are feeling today.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kerala community."

In a statement PSNI Inspector Brogan said: "Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday, Monday 29th August, of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shoes left at the scene at Lough Enagh

"A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

He added that another male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

"Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured," he added.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those affected."

In a statement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the families and friends of those affected by a tragic drowning incident at Enagh Lough in the Temple Road area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Yesterday evening (Monday 29 August 2022) at 6.31pm Firefighters were called to a water rescue incident at Temple Road near Strathfoyle. 3 Fire Appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station including a Specialist Water Rescue Team, 2 Fire Appliances from Northland Fire Station, 1 Fire Appliance from Strabane Fire Station and a Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

"On arrival we were informed that two teenage boys were missing in the water approximately 5 metres from the end of a jetty. Members of the Water Rescue Team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20minutes. He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive.”

"Firefighters along with other emergency services continued searching for the second boy but were unable to locate him.

"His body was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search by Foyle Search and Rescue and a dive team deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Despite the tragic outcome I would like to commend the efforts of our crews at the scene who worked tirelessly in an attempt to rescue the boys.

"Working in partnership with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Foyle Search and Rescue, everything possible was done to give them the best chance of survival.

"We are continuing to support our Crews today and indeed our colleagues in our Regional Control Centre with specialist debriefs following this challenging incident."

Local priest Father Michael Canny said the boys who died were from the local Indian community in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

“The families involved are very well known here in the Waterside area. They are part of the Syro-Malabar community who worship here at St Columb’s (church) in Waterside,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Fortuitously, their chaplain was here yesterday evening and he was able to console them and to be with the families right up into all hours of the night.”

Councillor Rachel Ferguson went to the scene.

“The boys were just out for a cycle. They’d gone down and they stopped off at the local jetty,” the Alliance Party representative told Radio Ulster.

“They were both in the water and it seems that one boy has got into trouble and the other boy has gone to help him and unfortunately they were pulled under.

“The other boys flag down a car and some local residents to try and help. They rang the local services – the emergency services – who were in attendance very, very quickly.

“It’s just a tragic accident that happened within the water.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy expressed shock and sadness.

“This is a very sad day for our city and district. The sad loss of two teenage lives in such circumstances is devastating for all of us. As a mother, my heart goes out to the boys’ parents and to their family and friends at this time, I hope you get the strength and support you need to get you through your huge loss.

“Our rivers and loughs can be so dangerous and this incident highlights more than ever the need for us all to be vigilant at this time of year. My thoughts are also with the boys’ friends who were there last night and who witnessed the tragedy and to their school friends and teachers who should have been welcoming them back to school this week.