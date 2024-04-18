Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Police Mid Ulster added last night (April 17) says: “ On Tuesday, we received a 999 call from 5 year old Harry to say that a family member was in trouble, and he needed the police to help.

"Thanks to Harry’s quick thinking, Magherafelt Policing Neighbourhood Team and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were able to get on scene quickly and step in to prevent any harm coming to the family member.

"Young Harry truly is a hero!”