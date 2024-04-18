Brave youngster Harry 'truly is a hero' after contacting the PSNI to say that 'a family member was in trouble, and he needed the police to help'

Praise has been heaped on a brave 5-year-old called Harry who rang ‘999’ to say a family member was in trouble.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:58 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Update: Meeting organised this evening at Brookeborough Elim 'to pray for Matthe...

A post on Police Mid Ulster added last night (April 17) says: “ On Tuesday, we received a 999 call from 5 year old Harry to say that a family member was in trouble, and he needed the police to help.

"Thanks to Harry’s quick thinking, Magherafelt Policing Neighbourhood Team and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were able to get on scene quickly and step in to prevent any harm coming to the family member.

"Young Harry truly is a hero!”

The post was met with much congratulations online.

Related topics:PSNIPoliceMid Ulster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.