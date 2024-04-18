Update: Meeting organised this evening at Brookeborough Elim 'to pray for Matthew' as he remains on life support in the Royal Victoria Hospital after motorbike accident
In a post on social media, they say they are holding a meeting to pray for Matthew on April 18 from 6pm to 10pm.
The post says: “There will be a prayer room for you to take a few moments to pray for Matthew.
"There will also be a card and note drop off box.
"If you would like to bring a card of support or write a prayer please feel free to either bring it with you or there will be pens and paper provided there.
"This box will be delivered to Matthew & Family. Refreshments will be available
"Let’s join together as we keep pushing forward for Matthew
"A word of thanks to everyone who is praying and to all who will now continue to pray”.
An earlier post – which was shared widely online – said: “Please Pray for Matthew Coalter who’s currently on a life support machine in the royal Victoria hospital after a serious motorbike accident.
"The next few days are critical for this young man who’s only 26.
"We need a miracle!
"So we appreciate everyone who will connect with this post, but even more we request for you to seriously pray to God for Matthew.
"Please pass this on to other praying people and prayer groups.
"The family would much appreciate all prayers at this time”.
