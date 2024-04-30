Tributes paid after body of Leah McCrea/Sloan is found in River Inver as friends say 'you were loved more than you will ever know. Sleep tight beautiful girl'
Shortly after 8pm yesterday (on Monday) a PSNI spokeswoman said a formal identification process has not yet taken place, but that Leah’s family has been informed after a body was recovered from the River Inver.
Leah, a former Larne High School pupil, was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne on Thursday (April 25) around 1.30am.
The police had asked anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken in area at that time, to contact 101 quoting reference 1275 27/04/24.
However last evening, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”
And in a post on Facebook, Larne High School said: “The entire Larne High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Leah Sloan/McCrea.
"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
"Leah, you never were, nor never will be, forgotten by your teachers here at school. Rest easy darling girl.”
Soon after many other messages of sympathy emerged from former teachers and friends.
They said:
- “So very sorry to hear this sad news. I taught Leah for three years before I retired in 2016. I was very fond of her. John and I send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends”
- “Leah we will remember you fondly .Sleep tight x x”
- “Sending my deepest sympathy to her family , such sad news , rest in peace beautiful angel leah xxx”
- "Very sad”
- "I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news! My condolences to family and friends.”
- "Awe, this is so very sad, my thoughts are with this wee family.”
- "Leah McCrea you were loved more than you will ever know. Sleep tight beautiful girl xx”
"Thoughts and prayers to Leah's family and friends RIP”
