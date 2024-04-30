Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly after 8pm yesterday (on Monday) a PSNI spokeswoman said a formal identification process has not yet taken place, but that Leah’s family has been informed after a body was recovered from the River Inver.

Leah, a former Larne High School pupil, was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne on Thursday (April 25) around 1.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police had asked anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken in area at that time, to contact 101 quoting reference 1275 27/04/24.

However last evening, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”

And in a post on Facebook, Larne High School said: “The entire Larne High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Leah Sloan/McCrea.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

"Leah, you never were, nor never will be, forgotten by your teachers here at school. Rest easy darling girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after many other messages of sympathy emerged from former teachers and friends.

They said: