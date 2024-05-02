Funeral details have now been released for tragic Leah McCrea/Sloan after her body was recovered from River Inver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Funeral Times describes Leah who died on April 29, as the ‘dearly loved daughter of Maire, much loved sister of Seanin, Kyle and the late Caoimhe’.

The funeral notice adds that Requiem Mass for Leah will take place at 11.30am on May 7 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Doagh Road, Ballyclare and then moving to Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium at 1pm.

The notice adds: ‘No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cats Protection’.

Tributes to Leah McCrea/Sloan have poured in since her death was revealed last night when a body was recovered from the River Inver.

Shortly after 8pm yesterday (on Monday) a PSNI spokeswoman said a formal identification process has not yet taken place, but that Leah’s family has been informed after a body was recovered from the River Inver.

Leah, a former Larne High School pupil, was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne on Thursday (April 25) around 1.30am.

The police had asked anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken in area at that time, to contact 101 quoting reference 1275 27/04/24.

A post from a friend on social media today says: ‘Didn’t think I would be having to write something like this.

‘You were my best friend, you always made me laugh,’ says the post.

It adds, ‘you were always so happy, bubbly, kind-hearted and caring and always lit up a room’.

Leah McCrea/Sloan

It also says: ‘I’m happy that I got to share so many memories with you so thank you so much for always being there when I needed you.

‘Still can’t believe this has happened to you. You didn’t deserve this. I’m going to miss you so much Leah RIP. Thinking of Leah’s family and friends at this sad time’.

However last evening, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”

And in a post on Facebook, Larne High School said: “The entire Larne High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Leah Sloan/McCrea.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

"Leah, you never were, nor never will be, forgotten by your teachers here at school. Rest easy darling girl.”

Soon after many other messages of sympathy emerged from former teachers and friends.

They said:

“So very sorry to hear this sad news. I taught Leah for three years before I retired in 2016. I was very fond of her. John and I send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends”

“Leah we will remember you fondly .Sleep tight x x”

“Sending my deepest sympathy to her family , such sad news , rest in peace beautiful angel leah xxx”

"Very sad”

"I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news! My condolences to family and friends.”

"Awe, this is so very sad, my thoughts are with this wee family.”

"Leah McCrea you were loved more than you will ever know. Sleep tight beautiful girl xx”

"Thoughts and prayers to Leah's family and friends RIP”

Other messages of sympathy included ‘Heartbreaking news in the town tonight, after joining a search party where nearly 100 people attended, we unfortunately didn't get the outcome we wanted but we have found Leah and she's coming home, just not in the way we wanted.

‘RIP Leah McCrea you will be sadly missed’.

Another said, ‘Leah McCrea knew how to put a smile on your face anyone that worked with me knew I always wore a headband in work so for my birthday she bought me a cake and made this little mini me to go on top. RIP Leah you will live on in all of our memories of you’, another from Extern Carrick/Larne says, ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Leah Sloan/McCrea.

‘We send our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and community. If anyone would like support or someone to talk to please send us a message.’

Meanwhile a heartfelt message from another close friend says, ‘You’ve been taken far far too soon Leah McCrea

‘I was so lucky to call you my friend for so many years.

‘I’m so grateful to have met you.

‘Always so silly but always there for me when I needed you - even after we grew apart you were always up for a wee chat and a laugh.