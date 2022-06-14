Busy route closed tonight in NI town from 7pm - 9pm to put up arch for mini-Twelfth celebrations

A PSNI statement advises that motorists avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

It is understood the route has been closed to enable the erection of the arch for mini-Twelfth celebrations in the area.

The erection of the arch comes ahead of for a ‘mini-Twelfth’ parade next Tuesday.

According to the Parades Commission website, applications have been made by Carnmoney District Loyal Orange Lodge No 2, LOL No 1551 Glengormley Purple Star and Carnmoney District Loyal Orange Lodge No 25 to parade in Glengormley on June 21.

Carnmoney District LOL 25 had applied to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to erect the arch on the Antrim Road.

The Orange arch has been a long-standing feature in the area, having spanned the road for nearly three months during the summer since 1983.

But it was feared by some that this years application could have been denied after Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd was installed as the new DfI minister.

The road will be closed for two hours

Writing on social media Pride of the Hill Carnmoney said in recent days: "After a lot of back and forth commenting and stories going about we can confirm the long standing traditional arch in Glengormley WILL be going up!

"It's great to see common sense prevailing....

"So very ironic that those who cry so much about shared space and a shared future are hell bent on demonising one community over their own