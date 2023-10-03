Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old was reported missing from the Killen area – a hamlet and townland a couple of miles south of Castlederg in north-west Tyrone.

She was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday.

She is described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.

Lyndsey Rankin

Police say she may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.

They are becoming “increasingly concerned for the wellbeing”.

If you have any information as to Lyndsey’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact 101 and quote serial number 477 of 3/10/23.

SARDA Ireland North posted this message online this evening: “Callout 3/10/23 @ 16:30 by PolSA, to assist the Police Derry City & Strabane in the search for this missing person, last seen at approx 21:45 on 2/10/23.

“Any sightings or information please contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland as per the post attached below.”

And one David Donnell posted this appeal: “Could all my friends share this: my niece, Lyndsey Rankin, has went missing, last night in the Killen area on foot.