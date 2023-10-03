PSNI raid drug farm in rural Co Armagh containing 400 cannabis plants after officers become 'suspicious' of property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The property, on Main Street in Markethill, contained some 400-or-so cannabis plants, sustained by equipment which officers suspect was using illegally-siphoned electricity: a common tactic of cannabis farms, whose enormous electrical usage can draw the attention of power companies.

The PSNI said that the bust was made by Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by local policing team officers, who had noticed something about the property which “raised their suspicions” (though police didn’t say what exactly).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police statement said: “Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory. A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images of the Markethill cannabis farm

“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

“Two men, aged 32 and 34 years, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and theft of electricity. They remain in custody at this time.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

Images of the Markethill cannbis farm

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”