News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

PSNI raid drug farm in rural Co Armagh containing 400 cannabis plants after officers become 'suspicious' of property

The PSNI raided a house in a Co Armagh village, netting a huge haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of £200,000.
By Adam Kula
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 21:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 21:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The property, on Main Street in Markethill, contained some 400-or-so cannabis plants, sustained by equipment which officers suspect was using illegally-siphoned electricity: a common tactic of cannabis farms, whose enormous electrical usage can draw the attention of power companies.

The PSNI said that the bust was made by Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by local policing team officers, who had noticed something about the property which “raised their suspicions” (though police didn’t say what exactly).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police statement said: “Upon entering the property, they located a suspected cannabis factory. A large quantity of plants was discovered, alongside equipment believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

Images of the Markethill cannabis farmImages of the Markethill cannabis farm
Images of the Markethill cannabis farm
Most Popular

“This is a significant discovery, and removes an estimated £200,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.

“Two men, aged 32 and 34 years, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drugs and theft of electricity. They remain in custody at this time.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

Images of the Markethill cannbis farmImages of the Markethill cannbis farm
Images of the Markethill cannbis farm

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1375 of 03/10/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Links to other recent busts: