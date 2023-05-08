PSNI raid property in little Fermanagh village and find hidden stash of LSD, ketamine, and more
Police in Co Fermanagh have uncovered a haul of drugs at a property in Co Fermanagh.
They raided the venue in the Irvinestown area and found about £5,000-worth of narcotics, of Class A and Class B.
The PSNI said this included “LSD, ketamine and a variety of cannabis products”.
It has emerged that the raid took place on Saturday.
Police said: “A male has been arrested for numerous drug offences and is assisting police with enquiries.”
