PSNI raid property in little Fermanagh village and find hidden stash of LSD, ketamine, and more

Police in Co Fermanagh have uncovered a haul of drugs at a property in Co Fermanagh.

By Adam Kula
Published 8th May 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read

They raided the venue in the Irvinestown area and found about £5,000-worth of narcotics, of Class A and Class B.

The PSNI said this included “LSD, ketamine and a variety of cannabis products”.

It has emerged that the raid took place on Saturday.

PSNI photo of the seized materialPSNI photo of the seized material
PSNI photo of the seized material
Police said: “A male has been arrested for numerous drug offences and is assisting police with enquiries.”

