Police impound big haul of cannabis - pictured here - in Newtownabbey raid after making arrest

Officers from the local policing team arrested a man after a search of his vehicle uncovered drugs.

Following the arrest, the police said “a search of his property uncovered a further, significant quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs, paraphernalia and a large sum of cash within the property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging by the photograph and the fact the drugs are class B, it seems to be the case that the narcotics are herbal cannabis.

The police seizure (with PSNI cap for scale)

The arrest took place on Tuesday, but police only mentioned it two days later.

The PSNI ask that if you have any information about the use of illegal drugs that you would like to report, please make contact on the non-emergency number 101 or an online report.

Advertisement Hide Ad