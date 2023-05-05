News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

Police impound big haul of cannabis - pictured here - in Newtownabbey raid after making arrest

Police in Newtownabbey have seized a large quantity of class B drugs.

By Adam Kula
Published 5th May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the local policing team arrested a man after a search of his vehicle uncovered drugs.

Following the arrest, the police said “a search of his property uncovered a further, significant quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs, paraphernalia and a large sum of cash within the property”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judging by the photograph and the fact the drugs are class B, it seems to be the case that the narcotics are herbal cannabis.

The police seizure (with PSNI cap for scale)The police seizure (with PSNI cap for scale)
The police seizure (with PSNI cap for scale)
Most Popular

The arrest took place on Tuesday, but police only mentioned it two days later.

The PSNI ask that if you have any information about the use of illegal drugs that you would like to report, please make contact on the non-emergency number 101 or an online report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Police revealed to be investigating alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' at Erne Integrated College mere days after almost all governors quit and weeks after critical inspection report

Alliance manifesto calls for councils to sign up to Stonewall 'diversity' scheme despite raft of organisations cutting ties