Now his funeral details have been released.

A post on funeraltimes.com said the Aughamullan man died on March 5, 2024 “as a result of a tragic road accident”.

It adds that he is the “beloved son of Gerard and Margaret and much loved brother of Niall”.

His Requiem Mass will be held at The Church of The Holy Family, Plater's Hill at 11am on Saturday.

There will be ‘interment afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph's Cemetery, Brackaville Road’.

The death notice adds that his passing is “very Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, and the Devlin and Cullen family circles”.

Caolan had been the driver of a BMW which was involved in the collision on the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley shortly before 7:25pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, 5th March of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caolan Devlin (30), from the Coalisland area

“There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured."

This afternoon as PSNI spokesman confirmed that the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley, which had been closed following a serious road traffic collision yesterday, has now fully re-opened to traffic.​

In a statement First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Caolán Devlin.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Caolán Devlin tragically died in a collision on the A5 on Tuesday night,” she said.

Police said on Wednesday morning that the A5 remains closed and local diversions are in place.They have appealed to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage to contact them.

“Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Caolán’s parents Margaret and Gerard, his brother Niall, and the entire Devlin and Cullen families as they come to terms with this unimaginable loss today.

“An entire community is heartbroken today. We will all gather around to support Caolán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“I want to thank the emergency services who attended the scene and for all their efforts, and I would urge people to assist a request from the police for dash cam footage to be brought forward."

She said that “another family has been left in mourning today after losing a loved one on the A5”.

"This is a sad reminder of why we need to urgently upgrade this dangerous road to save lives now,” she added.

"“I am appealing directly to those who are opposed to this road to withdraw their objections. There can be no more delay in building the A5.

scene of the collision

"Caolán was a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him, well known and liked, particularly within the local GAA community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

And Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Caolán who lost his life in a road traffic collision on the A5 last night.

"My thoughts are also with the driver of the other vehicle who will also have been severely impacted by this tragic incident.

“Too many lives have been cut short or forever changed by serious injury as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5 and too many families are living with the devastating consequences.

“I have met with grieving families and witnessed their heartache at first-hand and I have assured them that my top priority is to progress the A5."

He added that yesterday in the Assembly chamber members discussed the importance of the A5 in improving road safety and helping to save lives.

"It is heartbreaking to see that within a few short hours another life was lost on that road and another family is grieving a loved one,” he said.

“I am determined to do all that I can to progress this crucial project before more lives are lost. I am calling on those who are opposed to this road to withdraw their objections.”

A post from Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG said: “Coalisland Fianna CLG sends its deepest sympathies to the Devlin family on the sudden and shocking passing of former player Caolan Devlin.

"Caolan is son to Gerard and Margaret Devlin and brother to Niall.

" At tragic and difficult times like this, we need to stand by Caolan's parents, brother, friends, and entire family circle through the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Devlin family at this difficult time. Funeral and wake arrangements will follow later today.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The victim is also the older brother of Tyrone GAA star Niall Devlin.

Another message from Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAC says: “Derrylaughan Kevin Barry’s GAC wishes to express its profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Caolan Devlin.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Devlin family and to our fellow Gaels at Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG during this very difficult time.

Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Another tribute from Doire Treasc Fir an Chnoic says: “Derrytresk GAC are saddened and shocked at the tragic passing of Caolan Devlin.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Devlin family and to our fellow Gaels at Naomh Colum Cille and Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG during this very difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

And, in a post Stewartstown Harps GFC said: “Stewartstown Harps GFC are saddened and shocked to hear of the tragic passing of Caolan Devlin.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Devlin family and to our fellow Gaels at Fianna Oileán an Ghuail CLG and Naomh Colum Cille during this very difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Another tribute is paid by Na Fianna Runners who said: “This morning we learn of the devastating news of the tragic death of Caolan Devlin, son of Gerard and Margaret Devlin and brother of Niall.

"Gerard was one of the founding members of Na Fianna Runners. All at Na Fianna Runners send our heartfelt sympathies to the Devlin family. We will keep them all in our thoughts and prayers.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has offered his condolences to the family of the man killed on the A5 on Tuesday evening.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “I’d like to offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the young man who tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening.

"This is the worst possible news to wake up to and my thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with this loss.

"The local community will also be reeling at the loss of yet another young life on this road, but I know they will do everything they can to support those affected.

“This is another terrible reminder of the urgent need to upgrade the A5 road.

"Nearly 50 people have lost their lives on this road in recent years and today another family have been plunged into unimaginable grief.

" There can be no more delays, no more objections, this road upgrade must be delivered to keep everyone in this area and everyone who travels on this road safe.

“My thoughts are also with the emergency services who responded to this incident and who work hard every day to keep people safe in our communities.