Child rushed to hospital after being involved in a car collision this morning
The incident is understood to have happened before 8.30am in the Rowan Drive area of Finaghy.
A PSNI spokesman said they received a report of a road traffic collision involving a child and a car in the Rowan Drive area of Dunmurry shortly before 8.30am today, Wednesday 13th March.
The statement added that one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be serious.
They ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 260 of 13/03/24.
And a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:30 on
Wednesday, 13 th March following reports of an RTC in Rowan Drive Area, Dunmurry.
"NIAS despatched one Emergency crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to
the incident.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken
by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”