Heartbroken sister whose brother David Foster disappeared when he was only 23-years-old appealing for answers

The appeal has been launched on what was David Foster’s 61st birthday - Tuesday, March 12th.

Barbara Coulter, who was 16-years when her brother went missing, said he had been staying with his grandmother in Ballymacash in Lisburn in the days leading up to his disappearance.

At the time David was described as 5ft 10ins tall and slim with brown hair and brown eyes. He was also recognisable because of a scar on the palm of his left hand.

Barbara said her mother “always missed her first born” and “it was unreal for her”.

“We always hoped the missing person page would bring something, but when mummy died in 2004 it was then that the missing person page changed and David’s missing post wasn’t there any more.”

She added that their family had grown up in Glenbryn in north Belfast.

"David grew up and lived in Glenbryn in north Belfast and when he was 10 our dad Ronnie died in a fall down the stairs,” said Barbara.

"This left my mum Frances to rear five children on her own so David went out to work as soon as he could.

“Then David went up to stay with our granny in Oct 1986 in Lisburn. But within a few days he disappeared."

Barbara added that in 1986 “there was a lot of bad stuff going on between the green and the orange, but David was very quiet and shy and had a bad stammer which really put him off speaking to people”.

"He would not have fallen under their radar at all,” she added.

"He was also quite depressed.

"But I was 16 when he went missing and I was in my own wee world – but he was my older brother and I had run to him for everything.”

Barbara said police investigations reveals that “there was no sign of his passport ever being changed, his driving license was not on the system and there was no trace of him in the banks”.

"I really don’t think he is still alive, but someone has to know something about what happened,” she said.

"The police also have me and my sisters DNA to check against unidentified bodies. And there is no trace whatsoever. So this appeal really is the end of the line.

"We are appealing for anyone who believes they may have information about David, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.