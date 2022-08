Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivor, who was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday 10th August, was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt, jeans, a body warmer style top and a cap.

He is described as 6 foot in height and of slim build.

If anyone has any information that may assist please contact Police quoting reference 2065 10/08/22.