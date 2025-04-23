Antrim man charged after crash death on the M2 near Sandyknowes junction

Jenny Dunlop was aged 59

​​A man is to stand trial accused of causing the death of a woman in a motorway crash near Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Jenny Dunlop, 59, died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle collision on the M2 close to the Sandyknowes junction on March 5, 2023.

Jonathan McNeill appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

The 39-year-old defendant, of Hollowburn Road in Antrim, faces a further count of perverting the course of justice. It is alleged that he deleted applications and call record data from his mobile phone on the day of the crash. No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

McNeill confirmed he understood both charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage in proceedings. No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers KC backed prosecution submissions that the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, she returned him for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

McNeill was released on continuing bail under instructions to appear again for his future arraignment hearing.