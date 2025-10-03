The aftermath of violence in Ballymena.

​​A man allegedly shot in the groin with a police baton round during racial rioting in Ballymena is to be released on bail, a High Court judge has ruled.

Curtis Dunlop, 23, is accused of taking part in the serious public disorder which erupted in the Co Antrim town during the summer.

Defence lawyers said he wanted to get out of custody to help care for his father and start a football coaching course with the King’s Trust.

Dunlop, of Lanntara in Ballymena, faces a charge of rioting in connection with the street violence on June 11.

Crown counsel claimed he was first observed carrying a bottle of cider among hundreds of people gathered in the Bridge Street area.

Minutes later he allegedly covered his face before throwing a piece of masonry at a PSNI vehicle.

Dunlop then joined other rioters in a prolonged attack on police lines with paint and rubble, ignoring warnings to leave the area, according to the prosecution.

The defendant was detained at Larne Road Link where bins had been set on fire to block the road.

“He was noted to have been struck by an AEP (baton round) during this disorder,” counsel disclosed.

Previous courts heard that Dunlop claimed he was “shot in the balls”.

The unrest has been linked to an alleged sexual assault on a schoolgirl in Ballymena.

Opposing Dunlop’s renewed application for bail, the prosecutor insisted a strong message should be sent out to deter any further outbreaks.

“Police have evidence that the applicant was involved in racially-aggravated public disorder,” she added.

“This public disorder could have led to serious injury or death.”

Dunlop’s barrister, Danielle McMahon, confirmed he denies involvement in the trouble.

She told the court her client’s IQ has been assessed as among the bottom one percent of the general population.

“He is hopeful that a course as a football coach through the King’s Trust would still be open to him,” Ms McMahon added.

With any trial unlikely to take place before next Easter, Mr Justice O’Hara also heard Dunlop wanted to help provide care for his father following a serious illness.

Granting bail, the judge ordered him to live under curfew at an agreed address.

Dunlop was also banned from taking part in any protest or demonstrations in Northern Ireland under the terms of his release.