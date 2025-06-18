Ballymena rioting accused 'made full admissions' says PPS

A PSNI vehicle near to debris on fire during a third night of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Petrol bombs, a hatchet and masonry were among items thrown at police, who responded with water cannon, dogs and plastic baton rounds in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Co Antrim town. Picture date: Wednesday June 11, 2025.

​The PPS today (wed) formally attached the “racial aggravator” to the serious public disorder which has been occurring in Ballymena.

​After Harvey Shaw was charged with riot on June 10 and the 19-year-old was formally connected to the offence by a PSNI officer, the prosecution made a formal application to District Judge Peter King that the “racial aggravator” be attached to the offence.

She told Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Coleraine, the prosecution was adopting a stance that given the recent riots were “racially motivated,” that the court should formally attach the aggravator.

Appearing in the dock Shaw, from Lanntara in Ballymena, confirmed his identity and that he understood the single charge against him.

Objecting to Shaw being granted bail, the officer told the court that in circumstances where the teenager has made full admissions and apologised for his involvement, officers were able to identify him throwing stones and what appeared to be a bottle at police lines.

The court heard that having reviewed footage of the serious public disorder last week, officers spotted Shaw present but not involved in disorder on the Monday evening.

His face was not covered but the court also heard he was captured on CCTV the following night, at 21.45, “throwing two stones at police lines” on Bridge Street.

A short time later, he was spotted on North Road, this time throwing ”what appeared to be a bottle”.

When Shaw was arrested, he was found to have clothing which matched the clothing in the footage and during police interviews, the teenager “made full admissions to riot”.

“The defendant has stated that he was not intending to riot but that he followed in with the crowd,” the officer told the court, adding that Shaw conceded “it was pure stupidity”.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine stressed that Shaw “works every day with foreign nationals” and that the teenager “is at pains to point out that this was not racially motivated in anyway”.

“He got himself mixed up with another group and he has got himself involved and charged with a serious offence,” said the solicitor.