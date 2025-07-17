Banned motorist ‘drove on wrong side’ of carriageway
Curtis Tanner, 36, of Loughside Drive in Ballynahinch, is on remand in custody charged with driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
A previous court heard a PSNI patrol made initial attempts to stop the Peugeot 206 car on the Upper Knockbreda Road on Thursday, July 3.
Despite activating blue lights and a siren, the car continued on to the Cregagh Road, reaching an estimated speed of 60mph – twice the speed limit.
Police lost sight of the vehicle for a period, but spotted it again back out on the Upper Knockbreda Road.
Tanner was arrested after the car eventually stopped in the Brentwood Park area.
He had glazed eyes and smelt of alcohol but refused to provide a specimen, the court was told.
A defence barrister said Tanner made the case at police interview that he was behind the wheel of the car but was not the driver, who had already made off from the scene by the time police arrived.
Refusing bail, Mr Justice O'Hara said that Tanner has 213 previous convictions on his record with 123 for driving offences.