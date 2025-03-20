Belfast man charged over £1.5m banking fraud which targeted unhappy customers on social media

Fraud charges.

​​A Belfast man known as “the Irish actor” was remanded in custody today charged with carrying out a £1.5m banking fraud.

John Cartmill, 45, targeted unhappy customers on social media in order to siphon funds from a series of financial institutions, a judge was told.

Police said 15 mobile phones were also used as part of a scam which involved posing as a bank official to gain control of victims’ accounts.

Cartmill, of Coolnasilla Park West, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of 63 charges, including multiple counts of fraud by false representation, converting criminal property and supplying a credit card for fraud.

A defence lawyer disclosed that full admissions have been made to the offences, committed on a series of dates during 2023 and 2024.

He is accused of defrauding banks including Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Tesco, Bank of Ireland and Metro Bank, along with a range of their individual and business clients.

The court heard contact was made with some customers after they posted on X, formerly Twitter, to express dissatisfaction with their financial institution.

Cartmill allegedly registered and created email addresses to resemble the bank’s genuine domain, posing as a bank official to communicate with victims.

A freephone number was also deployed to change contact numbers on their accounts and divert details to a device under his control.

He then received a one-time passcode to facilitate transactions, according to the police case.

An investigating detective told the court Cartmill is well known to police and financial institutions, having amassed 159 previous convictions including 40 for deception, 12 counts of forgery and 86 fraud offences.

“In banking circles Mr Cartmill is known as the threat actor or the Irish actor,” she said.

“In September 2023 the banks began to contact the PSNI as the customers had become the victims of the fraud that resembled John Cartmill’s usual modus operandi.

“Police investigations have identified many victims and losses to the banks of approximately £1.5m.”

Further attempts to defraud another £700,000 were prepared by the banks.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told mobile phone numbers used to contact victims were cross-referenced and connected to Cartmill.

Part of the scam also involved using online IP addresses linked to Spain, where the defendant was said to be located at relevant periods.

Cartmill has also been charged with benefit fraud related to the enhanced Personal Independent Payment allowances for daily living and mobility needs he has been receiving since September 2020.

He claimed to suffer from conditions which severely impacted his quality of life and left him unable to socialise, contact other people or make journeys unaided.

But police uncovered that he played an active role in the running of a delivery company business, and was on the insurance policy for a number of fleet vehicles, the court heard.

“We also have evidence of a large number of flights, 27, undertaken by Mr Cartmill between August 2021 and February 2024,” the detective added.

“There are also stamps on his passport for the Maldives and Dubai in July 2022.”

She claimed the internet and phone frauds against a large number of victims and banks were carried out for “a large criminal network to facilitate the successful dissipation of funds”.

Further charges relate to flight bookings which caused losses of £2,580 to Cartmill’s credit card company.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner said his client was initially arrested last year for the offences and spent 11 months on police bail.

“Mr Cartmill was interviewed (yesterday) and made full admissions to all of this,” he confirmed.

“He is looking to put all of this behind him, he knows he’s going to get a custodial sentence.”

With part of the case based on voice recognition evidence, the lawyer said Cartmill accepts that he featured on 150 phone calls.

It was argued, however, that he had been duress from others.

“Unfortunately Mr Cartmill is well known in criminal circles… he acted for people who were the major beneficiaries,” Mr Toner submitted.

“He essentially set up the scam but he wasn’t aware of how that money came out.”

Cartmill was refused bail based on the risk of re-offending.