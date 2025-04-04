Co Antrim driver aged 88 was three times the drink drive limit when he crashed
Gordon Evans, of Britannia Crescent in Larne, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit in the town on June 24 last year, according to the charge sheet.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told he had no record.
A prosecutor said police attended a collision at a filling station. The defendant appeared "disorientated and incoherent".
He struggled to give a preliminary breath test and when he was taken to hospital "for some treatment" he had an alcohol in blood reading of 224 - the legal limit is 80.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is 89 next month and "his driving career has come to an end".
The solicitor added: "He has got to this stage in his life without any indiscretions at all. His wife sadly passed away two years ago. He instructs me he only used his car to go and visit her grave twice a day. An undignified end to an otherwise blemish free driving career".
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it had been "an extraordinary reading". The defendant was fined £100. No penalty points were imposed.