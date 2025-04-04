Co Antrim driver aged 88 was three times the drink drive limit when he crashed

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Court
​​AN 88-year-old motorist who, a court heard, only used his car to visit his wife's grave twice a day, was almost three times the drink driving limit after a collision at a filling station.

Gordon Evans, of Britannia Crescent in Larne, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit in the town on June 24 last year, according to the charge sheet.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told he had no record.

A prosecutor said police attended a collision at a filling station. The defendant appeared "disorientated and incoherent".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He struggled to give a preliminary breath test and when he was taken to hospital "for some treatment" he had an alcohol in blood reading of 224 - the legal limit is 80.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is 89 next month and "his driving career has come to an end".

The solicitor added: "He has got to this stage in his life without any indiscretions at all. His wife sadly passed away two years ago. He instructs me he only used his car to go and visit her grave twice a day. An undignified end to an otherwise blemish free driving career".

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it had been "an extraordinary reading". The defendant was fined £100. No penalty points were imposed.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice