Co Down man accused of stealing over £30,000 from motorcycle racing club

​​A Co Down man appeared in court today accused of stealing more than £30,000 from a motorcycle racing club.

Roy Beattie, 63, is charged with carrying out the theft of funds belonging to the Belfast and District Motor Club over a six-year period.

Beattie, of Cranfield Grange in Kircubbin, was sent for trial after a judge ruled that he has a prima facie case to answer.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly stole a total of £30,565 belonging to the club through credits to his bank account.

The offence was said to have been committed on dates between January 2013 and December 2018, according to the prosecution.

No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

Beattie confirmed he understood the charge but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

District Judge Steven Keown ordered: “He is returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Mr Keown released the defendant on continuing bail to appear again for his future arraignment. Established back in 1906, Belfast and District is the oldest motorcycle club in Northern Ireland.