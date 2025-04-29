Co Down man accused of stealing over £30,000 from motorcycle racing club

By Alan Erwin
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:28 BST
Laganside court complex. Image: GoogleLaganside court complex. Image: Google
Laganside court complex. Image: Google
​​A Co Down man appeared in court today accused of stealing more than £30,000 from a motorcycle racing club.

Roy Beattie, 63, is charged with carrying out the theft of funds belonging to the Belfast and District Motor Club over a six-year period.

Beattie, of Cranfield Grange in Kircubbin, was sent for trial after a judge ruled that he has a prima facie case to answer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly stole a total of £30,565 belonging to the club through credits to his bank account.

The offence was said to have been committed on dates between January 2013 and December 2018, according to the prosecution.

No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

Beattie confirmed he understood the charge but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Steven Keown ordered: “He is returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Mr Keown released the defendant on continuing bail to appear again for his future arraignment. Established back in 1906, Belfast and District is the oldest motorcycle club in Northern Ireland.

It is known for organising and promoting a number of popular biking events at the Kirkistown Race Circuit in Co Down.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice