Couple to face prosecution for murder of love rival whose body was found in the backyard of Belfast squat

​​A couple are to be prosecuted for the murder of a love rival whose body was found hidden in the backyard of a south Belfast squat, a court heard today.

Jade Mary Anna Davidson and Colm McClenaghan are jointly charged with murdering Kevin Davidson at the house on the Donegall Road. Mr Davidson's body was discovered on July 20, 2024 after the PSNI launched a missing person investigation ten days earlier. His remains had been concealed under a sleeping bag and bin liners at the rear of the property, with weights used to keep them in place. Defence barrister Sean Mullan said he was instructed by Donnelly & Wall solicitors in the case of Harrison (35), of Donegall Avenue, Belfast, which was listed today (Wednesday) for an update on the case against her. A prosecution lawyer told Belfast Magistrates' Court: "A decision has been taken to prosecute Colm McClenaghan and Jade Harrison for the murder of Kevin Davidson. "There is outstanding forensic evidence in the case and the preparation of preliminary enquiry (PE) papers has already started. "It is quite a large file and the directing officer is aware that the defendant is in custody. We are asking for four weeks to prepare the PE papers.'' The case was listed for a further update next month. During a previous bail hearing, police claimed Mr Davidson was strangled with a clothes line following a row with Harrison, his ex-partner and McClenaghan, her new partner, who have denied involvement in the murder. The court heard that Harrison and McClenaghan gave an account to police that Mr Davidson had left the property after walking in on them having sex. Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated that a ligature had been tightly applied around his neck, causing fractures to small bones. It was the police case that a piece of clothes line had been used to strangle him in the backyard. There were suggestions to the court that air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smell from his remains. The court was told Harrison, McClenaghan and Mr Davidson had spent weeks squatting in the house together which was owned by someone who was in prison. The property was described as a venue for both drug-taking and drug dealing. Mr Davidson, who lived a transient lifestyle, had apparently been involved in a suspected suicide attempt at a bridge and received hospital treatment for a drug overdose just days before he was reported missing. CCTV footage showed Mr Davidson being assaulted by another unidentified individual in south Belfast while in the company of Harrison and McClenaghan in the early hours of July 9, 2024. Lawyers for the two defendants made the case that they had saved his life by coming to his aid during the suicide bid and in taking him to hospital for treatment. They claimed that neither of them knew he was lying dead in the backyard of the house and they believed he had left that morning following a row over Harrison and McClenaghan's new relationship.