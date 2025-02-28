Court hears claims that police failed to warn murder victim of INLA threat

The High Court in Belfast

​​Police allegedly displayed “reckless indifference” to warning a west Belfast man he was under threat before his murder by republican paramilitaries, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for the estate of John George claimed the RUC unlawfully prioritised gathering intelligence from informants over alerting him to the imminent danger.

Mr George, a 26-year-old Catholic man, was shot dead after INLA gunmen burst into his home in the Twinbrook area of the city in April 1984.

The Chief Constable is now being sued for alleged misfeasance in public office over the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Proceedings centre on claims that police knew the INLA intended to kill Mr George but never told him or his family.

The intelligence is believed to have come from someone protected from investigation because of a potential relationship with Special Branch, it has been contended.

At a preliminary hearing today barrister Mark Bassett, representing Mr George’s estate, argued the case involves a misuse of public powers.

He claimed information was collected without appropriate action being taken.

“There were a number of threats to the life of Mr George and they weren’t passed on to him,” Mr Bassett submitted.

“It was done with reckless indifference to whether he would be killed by those in the INLA.”

He told the court the implication is that it was to protect an RUC source.

“There was a general policy to prioritise intelligence over policing,” the barrister added.

During exchanges, Mr Justice Rooney suggested the plaintiff needs to provide more evidential details to back up a “general narrative” of alleged illegality.

“Where does it say there was targeted malice?” the judge asked.

Counsel for the Chief Constable also insisted the statement of claim required more definition.

“As it currently stands it is so broad that we don’t know what case we are defending,” he said.