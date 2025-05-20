Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google

​Lawyers for a Co. Antrim woman accused of failing to meet the needs of almost 40 dogs are set to argue she should not be prosecuted, a court heard today.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard the defence contend the PPS summons should not have been served on Paula McIvor who owned Waggies Pet Hotel but rather on the company of which she was a director.

As a prosecuting lawyer pointed out however, the company is now defunct and dissolved so essentially, if successful, the argument would be a “get out of jail free card.”

The PPS lawyer argued that for anyone who owns a business, if they happened to be accused of criminal offences “they would simply collapse the business” and thus not have to face criminal charges.

“She was responsible for and in charge of the animals,” said the lawyer revealing that sadly, one dog had to be humanely euthanised.

McIvor, from Glenwell Grove in Newtownabbey, faces a total of six charges alleged to have been committed between 12 July and 29 August 2023.

Although the alleged facts of the case were not opened in court, the particulars of the offences allege that “at premises known as Waggies Pet Hotel” on the Belfast Road in Glenavy, McIvor failed to take reasonable steps to meet the needs of: Sam the Golden retriever; Steve, Bichon Frise/ Poodle cross; Tonks, a border collie and 36 other unnamed dogs.

In addition to charges of failure to ensure the needs of the animals were met, McIvor (age unknown) is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to Tonks the border collie.

“The court has to decide whether she was responsible for the dogs and that is a triable mater,” the PPS lawyer submitted to District Judge Rosie Watters.