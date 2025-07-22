Court told blood-stained scene of alleged murder was a base for injecting drugs

Kevin Davidson

​​A blood-stained south Belfast squat where a man was found strangled to death with a clothes line had been used as a base for injecting drugs, the High Court heard today.

Kevin Davidson’s body was discovered hidden under a sleeping bag and bin liners in the backyard of the house on Donegall Avenue 12 months ago.

The 34-year-old victim’s ex-partner, Jade Harrison, and her new boyfriend Colm McClenaghan are jointly charged with murdering him at the property they all shared.

As Harrison, 36, failed in a new bid to be released on bail, prosecutors said it was a circumstantial case based on pathological evidence and how Mr Davidson’s remains were concealed.

Tests are also to be carried out on blood found on her shoes. But her lawyers argued that those stains were unsurprising based on their shared lifestyle.

“This was a house in which all three occupants were heavy drug users and injecting intravenously into their veins,” defence counsel submitted. “The fact there is blood on the walls and blood on the floor, all of that is consistent with the very, very unsavoury drug-addled life those three people were leading.”

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan was told Harrison has not been forensically linked to Mr Davidson’s killing. “There is no fingerprint link to the line that was found around the deceased’s neck, there’s no DNA evidence,” her barrister insisted.

Harrison, of Donegall Avenue, 33-year-old McClenaghan, of no fixed abode, and Mr Davidson were said to have spent weeks squatting together at the house.

The victim’s body was discovered in the back yard on July 20 last year after police launched a missing person’s investigation.

Post-mortem findings indicated a ligature had been tightly applied around his neck, causing fractures to small bones, and weights then used as part of the concealment.

Air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smells, detectives have alleged.

Both accused deny knowing Mr Davidson was lying dead at the rear of the property, claiming that they thought he had left after walking in on them having sex.

According to the prosecution, though, the case against them depends on how he was strangled to death before his body was hidden.

“Only these two defendants had access to the house during the relevant period, and the fact that the body of the deceased was found in the locked yard, with bins piled up at the gate from the inside,” Crown counsel added.

Harrison mounted a fresh application for bail based on being drug-free in prison over the last 12 months. Despite that period of sobriety and support offered by her mother, the Lady Chief Justice ruled she must remain in custody.