Court told how crossbow bolt was shot through a man's cheek in Ballymena

​​A man appeared at court today charged in connection with an incident when a crossbow bolt was shot through a man's cheek in Ballymena.

Matthew Allison (42), of Glenarm Court, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon – a crossbow – with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; wounding Darren Moore with intent to do him grievous bodily harm; and attempting to wound a second man with intent to so him grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident at Glenarm Court in Ballymena on Friday August 8.

The injured man – Darren Moore, who is 55 years old – was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Moore was a former football player with Crusaders in Belfast during the 1990s.

Moore has several convictions including shoplifting; in one incident 20 legs of lamb were taken.

A police officer told an earlier court Moore had an operation to have the crossbow bolt removed and released himself from hospital.

No details regarding the background to the charges have yet been given at court.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court an address outside Ballymena was being sought for Allison.

No bail application was made at the earlier court nor at Thursday's Court.