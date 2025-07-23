Ex-PSNI assistant chief quits police after being cleared of sexual offence allegations - Will Kerr to leave top post in Devon and Cornwall force

Former PSNI assistant chief constable, and current chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr, is to quit after being cleared of sexual offence allegations from his time in Northern Ireland.
Former PSNI assistant chief constable, and current chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr, is to quit after being cleared of sexual offence allegations from his time in Northern Ireland.
​​A former high-ranking PSNI officer suspended from his job for over two years has announced he is retiring.

Will Kerr worked for the police in Northern Ireland for 27 years, reaching the rank of assistant chief constable, before moving to forces in Britain.

In 2023, he was suspended as chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police after it emerged he was under investigation following allegations of sexual offences.

In April this year prosecutors in Northern Ireland said a decision had been taken not to bring charges against him.

Will Kerr spent 27 years with the RUC and then PSNI, before moving to forces in Scotland and England.
Will Kerr spent 27 years with the RUC and then PSNI, before moving to forces in Scotland and England.

Saying that he has been cleared from what he believes to be “malicious criminal allegations in Northern Ireland”, Mr Kerr said: “I have decided that it's now in the best interests of my family and the force that I retire as chief constable.

“After nearly 36 years of public service, this is not the way I would have chosen to retire but the force, and communities across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, deserve stable leadership in policing.

“I remain a strong advocate for effective accountability in policing, but that accountability process must be fair, timely and proportionate.

“Sadly, like too many other officers, that has not been my experience over the past two years.

“I continue to wish all of the highly committed officers and staff in Devon and Cornwall Police well and, despite the personal challenges of the past few years, I remain proud of the value of community-focused policing.”

A misconduct investigation in England continues, which is not related to the criminal allegations investigated in Northern Ireland.

After leaving the PSNI, Mr Kerr joined Police Scotland before moving to Devon and Cornwall in December 2022.

