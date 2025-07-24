Fatal crash driver walks free from court after being sentenced for leaving scene

​A motorist who left the scene after her car was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Ballymena walked free from the town's magistrates' court after being sentenced today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Wallace, 25, of Grange Drive in Ballymoney, had pleaded guilty to the two charges she faced in relation to the collision at Cushendall Road on August 28, 2022 – failing to remain at the scene of the accident and failing to report the accident to police.

The deceased was John Corr, 57, from Ballymena.

A prosecutor said a number of other charges were considered by the PPS but "it was felt the evidential test was not met".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road accident victim John Corr; the driver who fatally struck him has now been sentenced

At 10.19pm on August 28, it was reported to police a pedestrian had been knocked down.

The court heard a forensic report said the driver "may not have been able to see the pedestrian, given the lighting conditions at the time and the clothing worn".

The defendant was accompanied by a male in her vehicle and they had left in a BMW "prior to police arrival".

The prosecutor said that on the day after the collision the defendant's mother contacted police to say she believed her daughter had been involved in a fatal road traffic collision the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecutor said the defendant was arrested "and the vehicle belonging to the defendant was located at a different location, a business yard".

When interviewed the defendant admitted she had been driving and being involved in the collision but, the prosecutor said, "she was unable to tell police what had happened at the time of the collision or what had led to the collision stating that she was in such an emotional state that she couldn't remember".

The prosecutor told the court the defendant told police she was later driving at Cushendall Road and "heard a bang and pulled the car into the Braid Valley Hospital and saw the body of a man on the road”.

He was “still breathing when she saw him” and “she then panicked and left, not knowing what to do".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecutor said the defendant told police she had been drinking the previous night until around 3am.

The prosecutor added: "And then she answered no comment in relation to any illegal drugs.”

The prosecutor said the defendant said she had not asked her mum to phone police but that her mother had heard about the accident on the news and contacted police "on the advice of a solicitor".

A defence barrister said the defendant "had remained for "around ten minutes" and added: "She wasn't aware there had been a fatality, otherwise, I am instructed, she would have stayed and she would like me to extend her heartfelt apologies to the deceased's family".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said at the time of the offences a man in the car was in breach of his bail. He died by suicide two weeks later.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a number of driving convictions on her record.

The judge said he had to take into consideration the defendant having the case "hanging over your head" for almost three years.

As a "direct alternative" to jail and "on balance and not without some hesitation" he was imposing an Enhanced Combination Order for 18 months, including 100 hours community service.